Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $606.74

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $606.74 and traded as high as $580.00. Dignity shares last traded at $568.00, with a volume of 38,194 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dignity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Dignity from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.74. The company has a market cap of $284.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

