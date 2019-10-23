Dignity Hits Market Cap of $751,804.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Dignity has a market capitalization of $751,804.00 and approximately $36,534.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dignity has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.01316979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00033794 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00091043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

