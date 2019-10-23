DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.03. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

