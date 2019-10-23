Digital Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0451 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041174 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.05963398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044420 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.