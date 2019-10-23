Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $1.29. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,236 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

