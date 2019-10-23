Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DGII opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

