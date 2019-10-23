Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 5.4%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.54, approximately 917,125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,620,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

