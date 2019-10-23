Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.61.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

