Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €34.50 ($40.12) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.78 ($40.44).

Shares of DPW opened at €31.88 ($37.07) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

