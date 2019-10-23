Deutsche Bank Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

EBAY traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $39.20. 7,015,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,925,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 452,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in eBay by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 332,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,495 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

