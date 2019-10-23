Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities lowered shares of Detour Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRGDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

