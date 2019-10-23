Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 255,801 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $110,871.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination Maternity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Destination Maternity worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

