Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 61,624 shares trading hands.
DNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
