Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 61,624 shares trading hands.

DNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 787,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 241,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

