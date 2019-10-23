Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

