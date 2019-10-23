DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

