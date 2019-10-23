DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.