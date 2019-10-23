Daybreak Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Shares Down 4.2%

Daybreak Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:DBRM)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 4,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 70,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBRM)

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interests in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds a 30% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

