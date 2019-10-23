Data Transaction Token (XD) Achieves Market Cap of $336,313.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 85.3% against the US dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and Ethfinex. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $336,313.00 and $6,099.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00222975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.01304396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00034598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

