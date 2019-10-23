Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Dassault Systemes to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, analysts expect Dassault Systemes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASTY opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $166.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

