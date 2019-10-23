Danone Sponsored ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

