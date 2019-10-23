Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Danone has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.