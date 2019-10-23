Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 81,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,099. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

