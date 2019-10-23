DA Davidson Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 254,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

