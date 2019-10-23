D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

