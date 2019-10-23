Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given a $10.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) received a $10.00 price target from B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSO. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTSO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. 101,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.70. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 66.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 58,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

