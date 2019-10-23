CYCLEAN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $64,829.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00223192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.01301626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00034989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00092697 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

