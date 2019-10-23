Cwm LLC Sells 52,195 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,195 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,911,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

