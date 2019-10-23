Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $270,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kellogg by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 95.1% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kellogg by 14.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

K stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,665,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

