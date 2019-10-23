Cwm LLC Purchases 1,332,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $115,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,068,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

