Cwm LLC Buys 125,582 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,582 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

