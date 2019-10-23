Cwm LLC Acquires 26,762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 366,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

