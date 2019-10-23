CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Set at $76.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.