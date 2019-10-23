CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $715,870.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. CVCoin has a total market cap of $715,870.00 and $160,427.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00222877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.01299329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00034317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092379 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

