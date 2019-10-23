Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Cutera accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.0% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 331,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CUTR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

