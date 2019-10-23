Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 85,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,307. The stock has a market cap of $669.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

