Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE CUB traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 184,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 69.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

