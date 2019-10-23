CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $2.84. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

