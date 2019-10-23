Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRY. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on Cryolife and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.53.

CRY stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $899.90 million, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 0.64. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

