Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,928.92

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,928.92 and traded as high as $4,824.00. Croda International shares last traded at $4,760.00, with a volume of 386,946 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,943.18 ($64.59).
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,770.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,928.92.
About Croda International (LON:CRDA)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
