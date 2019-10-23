Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,928.92

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,928.92 and traded as high as $4,824.00. Croda International shares last traded at $4,760.00, with a volume of 386,946 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,943.18 ($64.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,770.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,928.92.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 432 shares of company stock worth $2,017,116.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

