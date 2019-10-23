Critical Contrast: Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBIN)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp 28.72% 15.42% 1.40%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.15 $2.29 million N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 2.44 $62.87 million $2.07 7.80

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

