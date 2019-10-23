Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 343,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CRH by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 75,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,300. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.2224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.