Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.81.

CPG opened at C$5.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$945.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

