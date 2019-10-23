Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 211,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 549,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.36 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investure LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Covia by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

