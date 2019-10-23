Covesting Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,659.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Covesting has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,659.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

