Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 7,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,502. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.