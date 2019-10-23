Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Issues Earnings Results

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million.

CVTI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 5,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVTI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

