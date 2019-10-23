Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,604 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGND opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sunil Patel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.01 per share, with a total value of $65,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,333.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

