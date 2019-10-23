Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 142,490 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

O stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

