Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Set at $11.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Coty (NYSE:COTY) received a $11.00 price objective from research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Bank of America upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

COTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fiona Hughes purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

