Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Coty stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CMO Fiona Hughes acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

